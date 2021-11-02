Dry weather continues, with a very warm weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, November 2

We have no rain or snow in the forecast for at least a week.

Today is another chilly day in KELOLAND. This morning most locations were in the low 20s. Aberdeen made it down to 16. But with abundant sunshine, temperatures have recovered this afternoon, so it looks like a pretty nice day – even though we’re about ten degrees colder than normal for early November.

Tonight an area of low pressure sitting along the Nebraska border will help some cloud cover to form, though we don’t expect any raindrops to come out of those clouds. It will be another cool night, with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, and with a light south breeze we will warm slightly, to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures will get back to November-normal on Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and a south breeze. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s East River, and the upper 50s to low 60s in the west.

Friday will be a little breezy, but that means temperatures will continue to climb under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 50s East River to the low 60s in the west. Computer models have hinted there could be a few sprinkles, but for now we’ll leave them out of the forecast.

The weekend still looks great. We’ve dropped rainfall chances, so it looks dry and warm. Saturday will be mostly sunny East River (low 60s) and partly cloudy in the west (mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and just as warm – although the day will seem shorter with Daylight Saving Time ending.

We will continue to be warm for the start of next week, before another pool of cold air drops down on us for the second half of the week – the Veterans Day period.