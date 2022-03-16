We started the day with sunshine in SE KELOLAND, but now a band of clouds is moving through as a cold front that is switching our winds to the northwest, and it is becoming breezy. The cold front isn’t very cold, though, so our temperatures continue to be 10-20 degrees warmer than normal for mid-March.

2 PM

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy, as a northerly breeze continues to blow. Lows will be a couple degrees either side of 30.

We’ll have a northerly breeze for tomorrow, St. Patrick’s Day. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, but we expect dry conditions. Highs will be cooler than today, but the mid 50s is still about ten degrees warmer than normal for the Irish. Rapid City will be a little cooler, and a few sprinkles will be possible there.

Friday looks partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures that will remain in the low to mid 50s East River.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, as temperatures rebound to a couple degrees either side of 60.

Spring officially starts at 10:33 AM CDT on Sunday, and it will start in style with an extremely warm day. Clouds will increase, but a brisk southerly breeze will warm us into the upper 60s in most of KELOLAND. There will likely be some low 70s in central South Dakota.

Lots of clouds on Monday through Wednesday of next week, and it looks breezy as well. We’ll have at least a chance of rainfall each of those days, and there might be a few flakes of snowfall during the cold periods of the day. But in general, afternoon high temperatures will remain above normal for the first half of next week, with those chances of rainfall. We really need the moisture, because we are so lacking in snowfall in all but the far NE corner of South Dakota.

The end of next week looks cooler, and forecast models actually return our temperatures back to – or even a little below normal – for the end of next week through the end of March.