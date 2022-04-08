Skies cleared out overnight, after snow and wind put down a swath of fresh snow from NE South Dakota and along the Buffalo Ridge (near the wind turbines) into SW Minnesota. Today, brilliant sunshine rules the sky, but a brisk northerly wind continues to hold temperatures below normal for this part of April.

2 pm

Tonight will be clear in the east and partly cloudy in the west. As the winds drop off after sunshine, temperatures will plunge into the low to mid 20s. Western South Dakota will be a few degrees warmer, with a southeast breeze.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy for your Saturday, with temperatures warming back to normal. We’ll get the mid to upper 50s East River, and around 60 with brisk winds in the west.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer and about the same, in the mid 50s. There will likely be some Sunday showers, especially in northern and western KELOLAND, but they’ll be pretty light. In the case of Rapid City and the west, they’ll be snow showers.

Monday is our in-between day, with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be near-normal, in the mid 50s. Rapid City will have thicker clouds and a few showers, the beginning of what is going to be a widespread precipitation event.

This wet system will bring increasing chances of rainfall from west to east on Tuesday (snow mix in the west). It will also be breezy.

We expect that the brunt of the storm system will be over us Wednesday and Thursday, and will have a lot of moisture with it. Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND can expect to have an inch or two of water available in the clouds, which will come down in the form of rain and thunderstorms before strong winds cool the air and produce snowfall on Thursday. Severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Winds will be an issue across the area, and we could be looking at heavy snowfall in western South Dakota. Even Rapid City has a low-end possibility of a foot of snowfall. But the way this system looks now, the Black Hills could have some locations with snowfall measured in feet.

Stay tuned to the forecast for the middle of next week. This potent storm system will probably produce widespread severe storms and tornadoes in the central and south central US, so you’ll be hearing a lot about it.

After that system moves away, much colder air will settle in. We’re expecting temperatures to be about ten degrees colder than normal for Easter Weekend.