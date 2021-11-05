Dry, warm weekend; rain chances increasing middle of next week

Morning clouds have moved out, other than a little lingering fog near the North Dakota border. With the sunshine and a south breeze, temperatures are soaring above early-November normal. We’re in the 50s and 60s with a brisk southerly wind.

2 PM

The winds should back off tonight. With clear skies, lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. Rapid City will have partly cloudy skies, and drop to around 40,

Tomorrow still looks great. It will be dry and exceptionally warm, more than ten degrees above normal. It will be mostly sunny in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. With a gentle southerly breeze, highs will be in the mid 60s in the east to around 70 in the west.

Sunday will be dry as well, and just a few degrees cooler, in the low to mid 60s. The day will seem shorter with an earlier sunset due to Daylight Saving Time ending.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a few sprinkles possible in northern and western South Dakota. Rapid City will be a little cooler, with a chance of rain showers on Monday.

Chances for rainfall increase on Wednesday and Thursday in eastern KELOLAND. Brisk winds will also bring colder air into the region. Highs will only be in the 40s on Thursday (Veterans Day).

Rain should move out on Friday, but brisk winds will blow colder air into KELOLAND. Temperatures will be much below-normal on Friday, in the low to mid 40s.

It looks like the cold air is going to hang around through the following weekend (November 13-14).