Dry to End the Month; Warm Start to December – Storm Center PM Update: Friday, November 26

After a rather cold Thanksgiving, Black Friday gave us a glimpse of what’s to come on a few occasions as we go into the extended outlook.

Cloud cover will keep temperatures from falling too far down the thermometer, with lows mainly staying in the low to mid 30s.

High pressure keeps much of the region partly to mostly sunny, but it’ll be a bit windy at times…especially in the morning. With this northwesterly flow in place, temperatures back off a bit to the 40s and low 50s. The bigger difference will be out west, especially considering Friday’s highs.

Cooler temperatures hold steady for a little while longer to the east, but highs West River will return to above average levels and by a healthy margin. Dry weather also remains in place.

The first of several unseasonably warm days comes along on Monday with a plume of warmth blanketing the region. We’ll do this again to kick off the month of December, with 50s and even some 60s not out of the question.

All the while, we’ll remain rather dry across KELOLAND with no organized chance for moisture in place.

We may be able to close out the next work and school week on a noticeably chillier note as a cold front pushes through the region. Thursday’s highs may be achieved early in the day depending on the timing of this system.

A few flurries are possible by the end of next week and into next week.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, near to above average temperatures will attempt to stick around.