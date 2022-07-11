Rain showers pushed through southeast KELOLAND this morning, with heavier storms so our south in Nebraska. There is even a lingering risk of flash flooding type rainfall in NW Iowa. Skies have been clearing from west to east, with abundant sunshine now dominating KELOLAND. With a NW wind we are in the 80s – not the hot 90s we had over the weekend.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll have clear skies. Lows will be around 60, with a very light NW breeze.

Tomorrow will be a sunny day, and temperatures will be a click or two higher, in the mid 80s. We’ll still have a northwest breeze, so humidity should not be an issue.

Wednesday will also be sunny, and warmer. Look for the mid to upper 80s East River and around 90 in the west. There will be a southeasterly breeze that will start to bring some humidity back into the region.

More dry weather on Thursday, which will be mostly sunny and hot. We’ll heat into the low to mid 90s in Sioux Falls and the east, while central South Dakota will be near a hundred degrees.

There are at least some chances for showers or thundershowers Friday and Saturday – but the amount of moisture available looks very limited, so beneficial rainfall is not expected. We’ll remain in the 90s on Friday. We’ll cool back a bit, to the low 90s, on Saturday.

Sunday will be dry, with the low to mid 90s.

We’ll keep it dry and hot to through next week and the following weekend (July 23-24). With so much dry air locked in, we’ll be awaiting any change in the pattern that could give us the rainfall we need.