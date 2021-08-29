Dry Sunday; Storms Possible Again Monday – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, August 29

Saturday was a very busy day in the weather department, with two separate rounds of severe weather over the course of the day. Areas East River saw a little bit of everything from strong winds to large hail and even tornadic activity. Following that rather active weather day, we get a well-deserved break.

We get a pretty nice day today across KELOLAND, with partly to mostly sunny skies in place thanks to a weak ridge of high pressure.

With that said, we are still dealing with some lingering flooding concerns. A flood warning remains in place for portions of southern Minnehaha and northern Lincoln Counties along the Big Sioux River.

Highs hold on either side of 80 degrees across much of the region.

Clear and clam conditions hold steady as we head into the night. Lows fall into the 50s to low 60s with a generally light breeze in place.

We hit the reset button on Monday and bring back the chance for showers and thunderstorms along the way. A few of these storms may be strong to severe, especially toward the south and east later in the day.

Highs on Monday hold in the upper 70s to low/mid 80s.

Some storms may linger on Tuesday morning to the south and east, but much of the day does appear to be decent and seasonable beyond this…especially East River. To the west, we’ll climb into the upper 80s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances return for the second half of the work and school week, with Thursday holding the best widespread chance to see unsettled weather.

We’ll have a brief midweek jump on the thermometer before slowly cooling off as we head into the end of the week and the weekend.