Even though we got off to a rather chilly start to the day, we were able to warm up nicely through the afternoon with ample amounts of sunshine. We’ve had to deal with some smoke out west, and that will unfortunately be something to watch on Sunday as well.

Until then, clear skies stick around as we go into the night, and our calm breeze will also remain with us for a little while longer. It may not be as cool as last night, but we can still call it seasonable at least.

Overnight lows fall into the mid 40s to the east, with upper 40s/low 50s farther west.

Another nice day is on the way for Sunday as we warm up a bit thanks to southerly flow. Just like Saturday, we’ll be treated to mostly sunny skies thanks to high pressure holding serve for just a little while longer. Unfortunately, smoky skies will be a concern once more…so remember this as you head out.

We may have an isolated shower or two toward the Black Hills, but the rest of the region should remain quiet and dry.

Highs reach the 80s in a few areas, with some upper 70s filling the gaps elsewhere.

The new work week gets off to a pretty benign start under partly to mostly sunny skies. Beyond an isolated shower or two out west yet again, we’ll get off to a dry start across the region with above average temperatures in place.

Highs hold in the low to mid 80s.

By Tuesday, we start to introduce a daily chance for some pop-up showers and a thunderstorm or two…mainly West River at first. Chances for an isolated shower or two begin to pop up a bit to the east by midweek, while chances are still better out west.

By the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend, we’ll have better chances for rain on both sides of the river.

Odds for above average temperatures are favored beyond Memorial Day and into the end of the month.