Though it will be slightly cooler tomorrow with cloudy skies, temperatures will still be above average.

In the meantime, winds will die down as we go through this evening and tonight. But remain from the south to help keep temperatures above average for lows. Expect numbers in the 20s and 30s tonight.

With thick cloud cover tomorrow, we won’t see much of a change from our morning temps to our afternoon temps. Highs will reach the 30s and 40s with lighter winds.

As a low pressure system comes in for Monday, light snow will start in western and central South Dakota Sunday night. As light snow is falling in those parts of KELOLAND, we’ll have a wintry mix in eastern KELOLAND. The mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will continue into the afternoon for areas along and east of Interstate 29.

By the end of the day, snow amounts of an inch or two cannot be ruled out.

The next system will try to move in on Thursday. We continue to watch this one closely as it has been waffling north and south over the past couple of days. As of now, I threw BACK in a 20%-30% chance for snow on Thursday.

Along with light snow Thursday, we’ll watch late Friday into Saturday for another round of light snow as a clipper comes in from the northwest.