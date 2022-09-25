We’ll close the first weekend of fall on a very pleasant and quiet note thanks to high pressure holding steady for a little while longer.

Under partly to mostly clear skies, we’ll have lows fall well into the 40s across the region. Winds will be a bit brisk at times, but we’ll gradually calm down temporarily.

Monday is a bit more seasonable with highs in the upper 60s to low/mid 70s under partly sunny skies to the east and upper 70s to the west. It’ll be a bit windy once again, so fire weather concerns will be in place once more.

We’ll cool down slightly on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Highs range from the mid/upper 60s to low/mid 70s. Unlike Monday, though, it won’t be as windy.

As we go into the second half of the week, temperatures creep up a bit. By the end of September, we’ll be back in the mid 70s to low 80s for daytime highs.

One thing has been lacking in our forecast as of late: Rain. We’ll finally try to get a few shower chances in place late on Friday in our West River communities.

By next weekend, we’ll try to move some of these rain chances into the northeast at first on Saturday…with a few more showers possible across both sides of the river on Sunday. Chances at the moment, though, are low…so this is subject to change.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures and below average rainfall carry into October.