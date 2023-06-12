We have pretty skies in western SD to start this new work week. Expect cool highs across the Black Hills today with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The week is starting on a dry note after rain areas Friday and Saturday. High pressure from Canada is still impacting our weather here in KELOLAND.

Highs yesterday stayed in the 70s in most areas. We do expect steady moderation to these temperatures through the week.

Rainfall patterns from late last week show the strips of beneficial moisture along with spots that have changed very little.

The 30 day average is certainly wetter in western SD. We have seen some improvement across portions of eastern KELOLAND.

The 60 day trend still highlights that many areas of eastern KELOLAND are 1-3″ below normal.

Futurecast shows the dry pattern the next couple of days. Highs will reach the 80s in more locations tomorrow.

The map below shows the next show round of showers and thunderstorms developing in western KELOLAND on Thursday. We still think areas of rain will try to move east on Friday.

The jet stream pattern is starting to features a more progressive pattern vs. the blocking pattern that has dominated the northern plains for the past few weeks. We’ll keep an eye on how this will impact storm chances for next week as severe weather may again enter region.

Here are the details of the forecast.