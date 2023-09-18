The work week is starting on a dry note, but that’s going to be changing as we head into the days ahead.

Our latest Futurecast update remains pretty quiet the next next couple of days with temperatures above normal for most of the region. We could see a few 90s near Sioux Falls tomorrow as get the end of the summer season.

Changes are coming as an area of low pressure slowly moves east as we head toward the weekend. We think the initial rain chances will be tied to the main front that will tend to stay west and north of Sioux Falls much of the work week. However, as the main system pulls into the plains Friday and Saturday, the rain chances will expand as the Gulf of Mexico sends plenty of moisture our direction.

The rain forecast still looks heavy across much of the Upper Midwest. Areas in yellow and orange could easily see 1 to 2″ of rain through early next week. We would not be surprised to see even more locally due to the slow-moving nature of this system. That’s why you will see plenty of rain chances over several days in the 7-day forecast.

Here’s another way to look at this pattern. There are high chances for over 1″ of rain across a large area of KELOLAND in the extended forecast. This data set is from the “ensemble” off the European model, so it weights the probability of the heaviest rainfall farther west due to the idea this system slows down. We often see that trend with these bigger storms. Don’t forget, these large September storm systems can bring us clues about some of the things we’ll see this winter.

Here are the details of the forecast.