Dry Start to Thanksgiving Week: Storm Center Update- Monday AM, November 22nd

We are starting Thanksgiving week with dry weather across the region. We expect very little organized rain and snow across the region this week.

Tomorrow sure looks nice. Take a look at the hourly forecast for Sioux Falls and the 60 degree weather by 2pm!

That will be the warmest day of the week. We expect windy and cooler weather by Wednesday. You’ll notice a little snow also in western SD and western ND. The amount of snow is forecast to stay light, under 1″. Thanksgiving looks chilly and mostly sunny with very little wind. The trend will be toward warmer weather by the weekend.

Don’t expect a start to winter anytime soon. The 10 day snow forecast looks pretty dry for now.

The extended forecast looks very mild. The new 8-14 day forecast gasps the big story of temperatures averaging above normal for now.

Highs today will be in the 40s east and 50s in western KELOLAND.

Lows tonight will be in the 20s east, with 30s and even 40s for a morning start near Rapid City.

Mild weather will dominate the weather for tomorrow with most areas in the 50s

The colder weather for Thanksgiving won’t last too long. 40s and 50s look likely by the weekend.