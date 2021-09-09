Dry Now, More Active Next Week- Storm Center Update: Thursday AM, September 9th

Good morning! It’s a cool morning in much of KELOLAND with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The weather will warm quickly for the afternoon.

It was pleasant yesterday in most areas with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Brookings and Watertown held at just 73!

With the warmer weather returning to western KELOLAND, Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the areas shaded in pink for high fire danger.

Temperatures will be at or above normal heading into the weekend, but we do see some important changes in the long-range forecast. You can see the cooler weather developing in the Pacific northwest. The will likely help energize the storm track across the northern part of the country next week.

The forecast is dry to start in KELOLAND. However, shower chances will return starting Sunday and more showers and thunderstorms are possible in the north and west by Monday.

Also notice the change in the humidity values in the 10 day forecast. We certainly have a better supply of moisture next week.

Rain chances on the 10 day forecast are going up in response to the pattern.

For today, temperatures will be holding the 70s in the east and 90s in the west.

We’ll see dry weather tonight with 50s and 60s expected.

Tomorrow will hotter in most areas. Philip might hit 100 again.

Chances of rain will return by Sunday and Monday and 70s will be more widespread.