Dry Now, Better Rain Chances Next Week-Storm Center Update: Thursday AM, August 12th

Good morning! Cooler weather is on the way for much of KELOLAND. We have managed to see a few sprinkles and light showers on radar this morning. Don’t expect much from this precipitation.

It was plenty hot in western and central SD yesterday, with highs in the mid and upper 90s.

Futurecast keeps us mainly dry, although you can see some of the passing clouds and sprinkles the next 24 hours with the cooler weather.

The weather pattern stays dry here until the middle of next week. We expect better chances of showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday as a stronger system pushes our way from the west.

Highs today will be cooler for most areas with highs in the 70s across the northeast. Sioux Falls will be near 82.

Lows tonight will be in the 50s for several areas with 57 in Sioux Falls and 58 at Rapid City.

Tomorrow looks seasonable with highs in the 70s and 80s.

We are expecting more 80s early next week with those chances of rain developing by Wednesday.