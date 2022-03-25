Extreme NW winds are blowing across KELOLAND, with critical fire weather concerns should any wildfires get sparked. It is also sunny, with temperatures a little warmer than normal for mid March.

2 pm

Tonight will remain breezy in eastern KELOLAND, while the winds will die down West River and bend to the northeast. With mostly clear skies, eastern KELOLAND will turn cold, with lows in the upper teens to around 20. Western South Dakota will have some incoming cloud cover, so temperatures will remain in the 20s.

The final weekend of March looks mostly dry but cooler. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with the upper 30s to low 40s and a north breeze. Western South Dakota will be in the 40s to low 50s despite more abundant clouds.

Sunday will be a few degrees cooler. Below normal highs will only be in the upper 30s East River with a SE breeze. Western South Dakota will be in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with the low 50s East River but the low 70s in the west. The huge difference in temperatures will be accompanied by breezy conditions, setting the scene for some midweek moisture.

We’ve included a rain/snow mix in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with brisk winds and cooler temperatures – a little below normal. It still looks like more rain than snow, with the snow mixing in during the colder periods like the early morning and nighttime.

If the system slows its movement across KELOLAND, the precipitation may linger into Thursday. Otherwise, cooler air will come in for the end of the week into the first weekend of April.