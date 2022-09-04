While East River locations got in on another seasonable and pleasant day, western parts of KELOLAND received a strong reminder that summer is far from over. It’ll only be a matter of time until that reminder migrates eastward.

With that said, we still have some nice weather to enjoy as we head into the end of the day.

Partly to mostly clear skies hold steady as we head into the night. As opposed to previous nights, I don’t think it’ll be as cool as before. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 50s to the east with low 60s popping up more to the west.

A weak system will try to move into the region on Monday, but it’s expected to be a moisture-starved low. Beyond a few extra clouds at times, much of KELOLAND will see little to nothing come from this…so any outdoor plans are good to go.

Labor Day will see highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s East River, with 90s and low 100s possible to the west. Everyone, however, gets in on plenty of sunshine.

Plenty of above average warmth is on the way, especially in central and western KELOLAND. Highs on several occasions may get well into the 90s in portions of the region through midweek.

Even to the east, we’ll see temperatures climb a decent bit above average for this time of year. Keep in mind that average highs by this point are in the upper 70s.

By the end of the work and school week, we’ll watch as a cold front approaches the region. This will be our only chance for rain in the extended forecast, so we’ll watch how this evolves over the next several days.

Behind this front, temperatures are expected to take a good step backward next weekend, with 70s for highs in several areas.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures and near to below average rainfall win out.