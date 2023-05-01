Welcome to the month of May, where ample amounts of sunshine have blanketed the region…allowing temperatures to remain near and slightly below average for this time of year.

As of 3:30 pm CDT Monday

It has also been a bit windy at times today, though the wind has been mainly a factor to the east.

Winds do back off a bit as we go into the night, though it’ll be at least a bit breezy at times…especially East River. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 30s across KELOLAND.

Milder temperatures start to filter into the region as we go into the day on Tuesday. With sunshine still very much in control, winds turn to the south (Out west, at least) and help bring in some milder temperatures. We’ll rise into the 60s for much of the region, with highs near 70 degrees to the west.

More of the same is on the way for Wednesday, but southerly winds take over on both sides of the river this time around. As a result, we’ll enjoy warmer temperatures across the board with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees…the latter being more likely to the west.

With high pressure firmly in control and a rather amplified ridge aloft, warmer temperatures will hold steady for at least one more day. Thursday should also shape up to be a warm day with highs in the 70s, but the grip loosens a bit over KELOLAND. Some showers are possible out west at first.

Better chances for showers and even a few thunderstorms are on the way beginning on Friday and going through the weekend. Some days will have better chances than others.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for near to above average temperatures are favored. Keep in mind that average highs in the middle of May are in the upper 60s to low 70s.