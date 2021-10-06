Dry into Thursday; Rain Chances by Friday and Saturday – Storm Center PM Update: Wednesday, October 6

Despite the cloud cover that we’ve seen in portions of eastern and SE KELOLAND, it has still be a very nice day to be out and about.

We’ll stay dry and gradually clear out to the east as we head into the night. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s across much of the area, which is around 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Another nice day is on the way for Thursday, though we may see a few showers well east of I-29. Highs climb once again into the 70s and 80s across the board.

While Friday starts off quietly, we’ll watch northern KELOLAND for the chance at some evening and overnight thunderstorms…a few of which may be strong to severe. Hail is the main concern with any storm that pops up.

Otherwise, we’ll have another run in the 70s and 80s for highs.

Change begins to take hold on Saturday as low pressure comes in. While much of the activity goes north of us, western and northern KELOLAND may still get in on a good chance for rain. Chances decrease the further south and east you go.

As we go through the weekend, temperatures also back off into the 60s across much of the region…more typical readings for this time of year though still technically above average for some.

Some rain is possible on Monday in SE KELOLAND, while the rest of the area is mainly dry.

Our attention then shifts to the midweek outlook next week, as a potent low pressure system makes its move and heads into the region. Rain and thunderstorms are possible across much of the region, but we could even see snow out west depending on the timing of this low. Keep an eye out for updates.

Regardless, temperatures take a decent step backward through the middle of next week.