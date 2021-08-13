Dry Forecast Today, Rain Ahead Next Week- Storm Center Update: Friday AM, August 13th

Good morning! We had a cooler day yesterday in much of KELOLAND and that trend will continue today. In fact, a few locations like Aberdeen are starting the day in the 40s!

The latest drought monitor shows 93% of South Dakota now in drought. That number is 95% in Minnesota. The need for rain is growing by the day.

We expect dry weather again today for much of KELOLAND. Showers and thunderstorms were common to our south where better humidity values are located.

Futurecast shows a few areas of clouds today, but little chance of rain. We do see the possibility of a few showers and thunderstorms in far south central and southwestern KELOLAND on Saturday. Otherwise, most areas will remain dry.

The pattern next week still looks better for rain chances. We have an upper level low in Kansas to watch. It could meander close enough to southeastern KELOLAND to give some chances of rain by Tuesday. A strong trough will move into the northern Rockies early next week and will eventually bring better chances of showers and thunderstorms to the northern plains. We still have questions surrounding the timing of the rain due to all the moving parts to the forecast, but the pattern is certainly more favorable for rain chances next week.

Lower humidity trends will continue today with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Tonight will be cool again across the east with a mix of 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow will be warmer for most areas with 90s returning for parts of western and central KELOLAND.

Temperatures should stay in the 80s early next week with the best chances of rain coming into the forecast by Wednesday and Thursday.