Following Friday’s rain, which also featured some stronger storms toward the Watertown area, we are headed into an extended stretch of mainly quiet weather that starts with this first weekend of fall.

Temperatures today will run on the seasonably mild side of the scale, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll also be a bit breezy at times.

In fact, today and tomorrow will likely feature elevated risks for fire weather concerns. Between gusty winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation, ingredients will be in place for grass fires to potentially start easily. Please be mindful with any outdoor heat sources through the weekend.

Back to the short-term outlook, we’ll have a pretty quiet night on our hands as winds calm down just a bit. Overnight lows fall into the 40s out west with low 50s further east.

Wind weather, as mentioned before, returns on Sunday. We won’t be as warm as Saturday, but we’ll still be a bit above average with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The new work and school week can be described pretty easily: Dry and quiet. Notice the lack of rainfall in the 10-day outlook across the Dakotas.

Monday is a bit more seasonable with highs in the upper 60s to low/mid 70s under partly sunny skies. We’ll cool down slightly on Tuesday.

As we go into the second half of the week, temperatures creep up a bit. By the end of September, we’ll be back in the mid 70s to low 80s for daytime highs.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures and below average rainfall carry into October.