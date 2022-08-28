We’ve remained quiet through much of the day despite a cold front moving through the region. Ahead of the boundary, we got in on a hot and humid day. Areas north and west, however, were cooler and more comfortable.

With that said, however, a few showers and storms are possible near and east of I-29 as this front continues to push eastward. A “Marginal” risk for severe weather is in place near and east of I-29.

We’ll gradually quiet down as we head into the night with a more comfortable air mass filtering in via northwesterly flow. We’ll see overnight lows drop into the 50s and low 60s with a breezy northwest wind.

The work and school week gets off to a quiet start with highs in the 80s and plentiful amounts of sunshine. It’ll also be rather breezy at times, though it’ll at least be a northwest wind instead of a warmer south wind…so we do have that working in our favor.

Tuesday follows suit with high pressure very much in control of our weather. Highs hold in the mid 80s with another mostly sunny day on the way.

In fact, the rest of the work and school week is shaping up to be dry and quiet. The one exception will be a chance to see a few showers in western KELOLAND by the middle of the week. Otherwise, rain chances are going to be few and far between.

Headed through and beyond Labor Day weekend, odds for above average temperatures and below average rainfall win out…even as we head further into meteorological fall.