Though a cold front is on the way and will push through KELOLAND over the rest of the day, we’ll remain mainly quiet. The exception is two-fold: One, we’ll have some wind through the evening out west.

As of 2 pm CST Wednesday

Two, we’ll also see a small chance for a few rain/snow showers in western KELOLAND. Beyond that, travel weather for the rest of the day is looking great.

Winds will continue to pick up as our cold front passes through the region with little fanfare. A small bit of fog is possible in northeastern KELOLAND, so keep this in mind. Lows drop mainly into the 20s.

Thanksgiving Day is a decent day overall on the weather side of things, but it won’t be as mild as Wednesday. Following the passage of a cold front, we’ll see temperatures take a step backward…though it won’t be overly cold by any stretch.

Regardless, we’ll be looking at temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. It’ll also be windy at times through the day, so you’ll want to remember this as you go about your Turkey Day plans.

Black Friday shoppers, however, get in on a great day with a chilly start in the 20s leading to highs near and above average for this time of year. In fact, many locations peak in the 50s and low 60s toward central and western KELOLAND.

Small Business Saturday is not a slouch at all with regard to the weather, either. Though it may be a bit breezy and cooler…it’ll still be dry and pleasant with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Quiet weather holds on for one more day on Sunday before we watch some activity to the west. Snow showers are possible in western KELOLAND by the start of next week as our next system develops and pushes to the east.

By the middle of next week, we’re keeping an eye on the potential to see something develop as cold air begins to reload to our northwest. Snow is possible on Tuesday before we quiet down again on Wednesday.

All the while, temperatures fall back to and below average as we head into the start of December.