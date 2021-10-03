Dry and Warm Work Week Ahead – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, October 3

We’ll close the first weekend of the month on a fantastic note, and while some nights will feel like fall going forward…the overall trend skews toward a warmer first full week of October.

With all of that said, another clear night is on the way, with seasonable temperatures in store for us. Lows fall into the 40s to low 50s across KELOLAND with a light breeze.

If you couldn’t get out on Sunday, Monday will be another great chance to do so. It’s a great case of “Copy Paste” weather, with highs holding in the 70s to near 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The only real difference will be a chance in our wind direction from the northwest to the southeast.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build on Tuesday, keeping the status quo in place. We’ll have another mainly sunny day with highs in the 70s and 80s.

In fact, much of the long-range outlook also favors above average temperatures across the board. 70s and even some 80s are possible by day through the end of the week, though the latter is more likely along and west of the Missouri River valley.

Meanwhile, overnight lows remain in the 50s. For those of you keeping score at home, our average lows are in the mid 40s.

We’re going to stay pretty dry through at least Thursday with high pressure still very much in control. We’ll try to introduce some rain into the forecast by next weekend.

Speaking of next weekend, we’ll stay warm at first, but cooler temperatures do try to make an appearance by the start of next week.