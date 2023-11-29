After a cool spell the past few days, the weather turned warmer yesterday with highs in the 40s and 50s across much of KELOLAND. We’ll see more mild numbers once again today.

The pattern remains mainly dry. The little rounds of rain and snow have left much of KELOLAND well below normal for November. Sioux Falls has picked up .01″ this month so far.

The latest hour-by-hour forecast shows the mild weather this afternoon. A cold front will march through KELOLAND tonight and winds will turn around to the northwest. We expect “cooler” weather tomorrow and Friday with highs reduced into the 30s for most of the region. That’s close to normal for this time of year.

While the numbers this weekend will closer to normal, we are seeing good evidence to support warmer weather next week.

This latest 6-10 day forecast is impressive. Most of the northern plains will be flooded with mild Pacific Air. This will lead to above normal temperatures. In fact, it’s possible that temperature could come close to record levels. Stay tuned.

The only “chance” of snow is Monday, and that comes into the picture with a northwest flow pattern. No major storms are expected.

Here are the details of the forecast.