It’s quite astonishing to think that Sioux Falls had a high of 91 degrees just two days ago. Today, we couldn’t even reach half of that number. In fact, much of KELOLAND struggled to reach the half-century mark.

It has also been a breezy day for much of the region, especially East River. Get used to hearing about that in the short-term.

Winds don’t really back off as we head into the night, with breezy conditions still very much in place as low pressure is slow to depart to the east. A few early rain/snow showers of a lighter variety are possible near and east of I-29.

Overnight lows fall into the 20s to low 30s under skies that will feature gradual clearing.

Partly to mostly sunny skies take over as we go into the second half of the weekend, but we’ll remain breezy if not outright windy. A wind advisory is in place for areas east of the James River valley. Gusts may reach and exceed 50 mph.

Highs hold in the 50s in many locations, with some 40s near and east of I-29.

The new work and school week gets off to a great start, with plenty of sunshine to go around on Monday. We’ll also see temperatures warm up a bit more as well as a bonus! Highs rise in the the 50s and 60s.

The trend holds steady on Tuesday, though cloud cover will begin to fill in as we head into the second half of the week.

Rain chances return by Wednesday and go into Thursday and even Friday as well. Temperatures also take a step backward as we head into the end of next week. We’ll also have to watch Friday as we may see some snow mix into the equation. Keep an eye out for updates.

Odds for below average temperatures are favored as we head into the tail end of the month. Keep in mind that average for this time of year is in the low 60s.