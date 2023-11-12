KELOLAND was able to get in on a fantastic second half of the weekend…complete with sunshine and well above average temperatures across the region. Keep in mind that average for this time of year is in the upper 40s.

As of 4 pm CST Sunday

Though we get a small break from the wind tonight, we’ll get breezy again on Monday with temperatures holding steady from what we have in place today. The exception may be out west, where we toe the line of 70. Once again, elevated fire weather concerns will likely be in place.

In fact, fire weather concerns will be higher through at least the middle of the week. An upper-level ridge of high pressure will continue to keep KELOLAND and much of the surrounding region pretty quiet and dry through the middle of the week and into the end of the work and school week as well. A few days may have a little more cloud cover than others, and a few days may be a bit breezy at times…but active weather simply is not in the cards for us.

Even as we head into the first half of the weekend, moisture is going to be rather tough to come by. By Sunday, however, we do at least get something to come along…especially East River. We’ll keep an eye on this and see if this potential holds through the week. If this holds, it’ll be the first measurable moisture we’ve seen in Sioux Falls since October 28.

In terms of temperatures, we’ll remain a good bit above average through Thursday before we try to cool off a bit headed into next weekend. Odds for above average temperatures are favored as we head into the start of Thanksgiving week, but we may try to flip the script as we head farther beyond the 7 day forecast.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: