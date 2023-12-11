We are lacking snow in our forecast, but that’s not stopping the folks at Great Bear from making some snow on this chilly Monday morning. We’ll another chilly morning tomorrow as cool Canadian air returns to KELOLAND.

Yesterday staying the 30s again across much of KELOLAND. 39 in Sioux Falls is still above normal for this time of the year.

Areas of dense fog developed overnight in SW Minnesota. While the fog is breaking up in spots, the advisory remains in effect until 9am.

The morning satellite map shows the lack of clouds in KELOLAND, so that sunshine should help temperatures rebound into the 40s this afternoon for many areas.

The map below shows the temperature trend so far in December. Temperatures have been above normal here and we don’t see much changing in the forecast.

Futurecast shows those 40s today, followed by an increase in NW winds overnight tonight. As a result, temperatures should cool into the 30s for highs East River tomorrow.

Tomorrow could the coldest day of the 7 day forecast. A flood of mild Pacific air will overtake the weather pattern this week, with several days at least in the 40s and possibly in the 50s at times. Perhaps 60 is on the table for Rapid City by the weekend?

Here are the details of the forecast.