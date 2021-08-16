Dry and Hot Today, Rain Likely Late Week- Storm Center Update: Monday AM, August 16th

A hot and dry start to the week is likely across KELOLAND. We expect more smoke in the air again for much of western SD.

100 degree weather was common yesterday in central and western SD. We think temperatures today will similar with widespread 90s and 100s.

Our need for rain continues to grow. Many of these numbers have been going down the past week and we will have to wait for improvement until late this week.

Futurecast shows a slow-moving system with areas of rain moving toward KELOLAND by Thursday into Friday. The rain chances will help cool temperatures during this time as well.

You can see the main trough moving through the northern plains at the end of the week. 2 additional system may affect KELOLAND both Sunday and Tuesday. We’ll be evaluating those systems as they get closer, but any rain we can get will be helpful for the drought pattern here.

You can see the very warm weather at the start of the forecast being replaced by below normal temperatures starting late this week. The cooler weather will go hand in hand with better rain chances.

In the meantime, the weather looks hot today with smoke issues West River. Many areas will be in the 90s, with 100s at Rapid City.

Tonight will feature warmer lows again in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow looks hotter West River with 100s returning. Stronger south winds will be noted East River.

The best chance of rain will arrive in Sioux Falls on Friday, but we’ll keep an eye on additional chances early next week.