Following some much-needed rain across a large majority of the area, we hit the reset button and get back to extended periods of dry weather.

High pressure will make its move today, scouring out any leftover cloud cover through the morning and into the afternoon.

Satellite/Radar loop from 6:50 am Saturday

Despite the ample amounts of sunshine, highs today will remain below average. We’ll see low/mid 70s through much of the area, though some 60s are possible to the west and southeast.

Clear, calm, and comfortable conditions are on the way tonight. We’ll easily see lows in the low 40s in many areas, with some locations even bottoming out in the upper 30s.

The second half of the weekend does feature a modest warm-up, but it won’t be anything too out of the ordinary. Highs climb well into the 70s with a few low 80s in our West River communities.

The first half of the week is mainly dry with high pressure holding serve for a little while longer. We’ll start off with seasonable temperatures before above average warmth comes back by midweek. 80s and a few low 90s are likely…especially by Wednesday and even Thursday.

Speaking of Thursday and the end of the work and school week, we’ll reintroduce the chance for some scattered showers as a slightly more active weather pattern attempts to set up shop.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures and rainfall win out.