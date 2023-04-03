While the morning was mainly quiet, today has been a day where we watch conditions slowly deteriorate as we head into the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame.

Overnight lows, for what it’s worth, fall into the teens and 20s for much of the area with low 30s to the southeast.

Now, let’s get to the midweek outlook. First, let’s look at the latest winter weather headlines:

– A winter storm watch remains in effect for portions of northeastern KELOLAND…extending south and west through Watertown, Huron, Mitchell, and into the Gregory/Charles Mix County area.

– A blizzard warning is in effect for all of our West River communities and portions of central and northeastern KELOLAND as far north and east as Aberdeen and Redfield.

Both headlines are in effect from tonight through Wednesday night. We’re going to be talking about a lot of snow for a good portion of KELOLAND with a wealth of moisture available. Several locations could see a foot or more of snow as we head through Tuesday and Wednesday. Further south and east, we see amounts drop off as warmer air keeps southeastern KELOLAND warmer…allowing moisture to stay mainly as rain.

On top of the snow, we’ll also be dealing with a lot of wind. Take a look at these expected wind gusts through Wednesday night. Gusts approaching and exceeding 50 mph are not out of the question.

Between the snow and the wind, travel will become impossible. Please do not attempt to travel if you are experiencing these wintry conditions.

Snow will be the main feature as we go north and west of Sioux Falls on Tuesday, while SE KELOLAND starts with mainly rain before switching to a mix and then all snow going into early Wednesday. There may even be a small lull to the southeast at one point before we go into Tuesday night and Wednesday.

By Wednesday, more snow will be in the forecast, especially further north and east, before the low departs. Windy conditions will stick around through the day, as mentioned before. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

As we head into the later part of the week, we do watch as things finally calm down with high pressure building in. Thursday will still be a chilly day by April standards, but improvement is right around the corner.

Easter Weekend is shaping up to try and make up for what we’re going to deal with through Wednesday. We’ll have a decent amount of sunshine to enjoy across the region, with temperatures warming up nicely…especially to the southeast where there will be little to no snow on the ground.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for below average temperatures hold where snow will be heavier, but above average temperatures do try to come along on a few more occasions further south and west.