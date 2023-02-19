SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even with cloud cover in place over portions of KELOLAND, the second half of the weekend still shaped up to be a good day. We have one more mainly quiet day before things unravel in a hurry. More on that below.

Until then, cloud cover increases again as we head into the night, which will keep temperatures from falling too far down once again. Beyond some isolated rounds of patchy fog to the east, we’ll be quiet again with lows in the teens East River and 20s West River.

Monday will be our last quiet day for a little while, and even then we’ll see a little bit of moisture build into the region. Some flurries and light rain/snow showers are possible, especially West River and to the northeast, with highs in the 30s to the east and 40s out west once again. The wind will also begin to pick up…something that will need to be watched as we head into the middle of the week.

Now, let’s address the proverbial elephant in the room: The midweek outlook. Confidence is still moderate to high to see a rather impactful winter storm move into KELOLAND.

A winter storm watch is in effect for the entirety of KELOLAND beginning Tuesday night and running through Thursday morning. Impactful snow is likely for the midweek outlook with gusty winds and treacherous travel conditions.

This event will come in two rounds. First, snow would begin to move in on Tuesday, with chances for snow this time being higher to the north and northeast.

The second round, beginning Wednesday and going through Thursday, will be a more widespread event chance to see heavier snow.

With an ideal set-up in place and plenty of moisture to work with, odds for plowable amount of snow are still moderate to high. This is shaping up to be a rather disruptive storm, between the potential for a lot of snow and windy weather to boot. Travel will be hazardous during the midweek time frame and will be strongly discouraged.

With that said, this is our first call map. Please know and remember that these numbers WILL change over the next 24 to 48 hours as we get more information and a better handling on the track of this system.

Please keep an eye out for updates on your forecast as we head through Monday, and prepare accordingly.

A few more snow showers are possible to the southeast on Friday, but amounts are low at best as the bulk of the moisture goes south of the region.

Cold weather comes back by the end of the week, with well below average temperatures sticking around through the end of the month.