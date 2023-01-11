SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been mostly quiet across KELOLAND for your Wednesday. Winds are stronger than they have been in the last few days. It has been a mix of sun, clouds, and even patchy fog this afternoon. Temperatures have reached into the 20s in eastern KELOLAND, and with 30s across the west. We could see fog returning and lasting into tomorrow.

3 PM

Winds will remain breezy for the overnight creating areas of blowing snow that could cause issues in the morning. Lows drop to the single digits and low teens in eastern KELOLAND, and teens and low 20s in western South Dakota.

Thursday will bring much of the same as today. High temperatures in the teens and low 20s in eastern KELOLAND, 30s nearing 40° in western South Dakota. We do start off breezy but winds will die down throughout the day. We will see a mix of sun and clouds again.

Friday starts a warm up across KELOLAND. Friday’s high temperatures will be in the mid 20s in eastern KELOLAND, with 30s, 40s, and even 50s in western South Dakota. Winds will be light from the south helping to bring in those warmer temperatures. Friday will be another day of sun and clouds.

Everyone has a warm up this weekend. We could see some snow melt. But next week brings a more active pattern into KELOLAND. Southeastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls, could see a rain and snow mix as early as Monday. Another round of snow comes on Wednesday for everyone, Rapid City could see a rain and snow mix on Wednesday.