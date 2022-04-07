It is still quite windy across KELOLAND. Most of eastern KELOLAND has had NW wind gusts over 50 mph. Gusts over 60 mph have occurred in western South Dakota. Rapid City had a 70 mph wind gust. Along with the winds, light snow showers have been occurring in eastern KELOLAND. Cheyenne Crossing in the Black Hills got 8”, and Brownsville got a foot of new snow. All these conditions have combined for much below normal temperatures.

2 pm

Tonight we’ll see more snow showers in eastern KELOLAND, but they will diminish from west to east as the storm system spins away. It will remain cloudy and windy, with north winds dropping temperatures in to the 20s. Skies will clear out in the west.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and breezy, with north winds decreasing as the day goes along. It will be another cool day, with the mid to upper 40s East River, and the low 50s in the west.

The start of the weekend looks dry and warmer. Saturday will be partly cloudy with the low to mid 50s East River and the low 60s to the west.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer, with the upper 50s to around 60. There could be some Sunday showers – and they’ll be snow showers in western South Dakota – but they should be light.

The next system starts to impact us late on Monday, after mild daytime temps in the mid 50s East River. This wet system will bring increasing chances of rainfall from west to east on Tuesday (snow mix in the west).

Right now, we expect that the storm system that will be over us from Tuesday to Thursday will have a lot of moisture with it. Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND can expect to have about an inch of water available in the clouds, which will come down in the form of rain before strong winds cool the air and produce snowfall. Winds will be an issue across the area, and we could be looking at heavy snowfall in western South Dakota. Even Rapid City has a low-end possibility of a foot of snowfall. But the way this system looks now, the Black Hills could have some locations with snowfall measured in feet! Stay tuned to the forecast for the middle of next week.