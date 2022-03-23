Cloudy skies continue to hang over eastern KELOLAND and points to the east, where light snow showers will be possible east of I-29 through the rest of the day. Strong north winds are still blowing, so temperatures are below normal for this time of year.

2 pm

Tonight we’ll remain cloudy along and east of I-29, while the skies will be mostly clear to the west. Lows will be in the 20s to around 30 East River, as the north winds start to die down. Just a gentle northerly breeze in the west, where the lack of cloud cover will allow temperatures to fall into the low to mid 20s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy along and east of I-29, while it will be partly cloudy to the north and west. North winds won’t be as strong, except for the western edge of South Dakota. Temperatures will actually be above normal, in the low to mid 50s. Western South Dakota should make it into the low to mid 60s. There could be a few sprinkles in central and NE South Dakota.

Friday will be mostly sunny and windy, but temperatures will remain near normal, in the low to mid 50s.

The final weekend of March looks mostly dry, but recent model runs have cooled us from previous forecasts. On Saturday, it will be partly cloudy with the mid 40s to low 50s. Sunday will bring some back-door cooling from the northeast, with highs in the 40s East River but the low 60s in Rapid City.

We’ve included some light showers in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, but they look pretty light. It will also be breezy, with temperatures near normal East River in the low to mid 50s. Western South Dakota will be warmer, especially on Monday.

Then we’ll cool down for the middle to end of next week as we end March and begin April.