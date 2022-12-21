SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — KELOLAND is starting to get very cold in the western portions. These temperatures will move to the east throughout the night and into the day tomorrow. Wind chill values are in the minus 30s and 40s this afternoon.

2 PM

Winds are picking up out of the northwest. This afternoon has already had gusts near 50s MPH. These winds will also move into eastern KELOLAND through the night and for the day on Thursday.

2 PM

Overnight lows are going to be in the teens and 20s below zero. We will also keep strong northwest winds around keeping wind chill values in the minus 30s and 40s even nearing minus 50.

We do have Wind Chill Warnings in place for all of KELOLAND. These warnings last through Friday evening in western South Dakota and noon on Saturday in central and eastern KELOLAND. We could see wind chills as low as minus 50.

The day on Thursday will be very cold. We will see highs in the single digits below zero. With the strong northwest wind we will have to worry about dangerous wind chills for the day.

We have Winter Weather Advisories and Blizzard Warnings in place for KELOLAND. The main factor for these is blowing snow. We could see wind gust over 40 MPH. We will only see light snowfall but that will be hard to measure due to all the wind. This map is subject to change with the conditions.

On the bright side, we do start warming our temperatures up by Christmas. Christmas Day also brings a chance of snow into KELOLAND. This could amount to around an inch of snow. These temperatures are going to be in the teens and 20s to start the new week in eastern KELOLAND. Rapid City could see temperatures in the 30s and 40s by the middle of next week.