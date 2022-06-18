Get ready for a lot of heat in the short-term outlook.

Saturday marks the first of what will likely be three days where heat advisories will be in place across a large majority of KELOLAND. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 to 105 degrees over the course of the afternoon.

Please take all necessary precautions if you must be outside by taking frequent breaks and staying hydrated.

Highs climb well into the 90s in many areas with a few locations climbing into the triple digits…and that’s without the heat index. While there will be a breeze, it’ll be a southerly wind that will only bring in more heat and humidity.

There is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms West River later this evening, but much of the day should stay mainly quiet.

We’ll stay mostly clear as we head into the night with a southerly breeze, but temperatures will not fall all that far down the thermometer. Overnight lows only get into the 70s in many locations with some 60s out west.

Sunday features an even hotter and more humid day across KELOLAND. Again, if you are going to be outside, please limit your activity and do what you must to stay cool and hydrated.

Daytime highs climb into the upper 90s and low/mid 100s.

Out west, we may see some showers and thunderstorms develop later in the day. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place out west, with wind and hail being the main concerns.

One more hot day is on the way for your Monday (Especially the further east you go), but it’ll also feature the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The fever breaks for a little bit by the midweek outlook, as temperatures fall back into the 80s. We’ll also stay dry through at least Thursday.

By the end of the week, heat returns across KELOLAND with shower/storm chances coming along with it.

Temperatures beyond the 7 day forecast are likely to remain near to above average.