Beyond a lone thunderstorm that crashed the party in central KELOLAND, much of the day has been hot, dry, but quiet all the same. This warm trend simply isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

A warm night is on the way once again across KELOLAND, with lows in the 60s to low 70s under partly to mostly clear skies.

A significant surge of heat arrives on Monday with highs in the upper 90s to low/mid 100s.

Heat headlines are in place across nearly the entirety of South Dakota outside of the Black Hills, so plan accordingly if you’re going to be out and about. Heat indices may likely climb well into the triple digits. Please stay safe if you must be outside on Monday. Take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and do what you can to stay cool.

We may see a few isolated showers and even a thunderstorm in the northern portion of the region, but this should be an exception to the dry rule.

Tuesday will still be a hot day, though, with highs in the mid to upper 90s to the east. Some 80s are possible out west. Humidity also backs off a bit with the passage of a weak cold front the day before.

Though we do get a small break from the heat on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s, it’ll be a short-lived reprieve. Mid to upper 90s return by the end of the week.

A small chance for some showers and thunderstorms comes along for eastern KELOLAND along and east of the James River valley by the end of the week and into Saturday. Overall, chances for rain are far from widespread and lacking in substance.

Above average heat and near to below average rainfall are expected as we head beyond the extended outlook.