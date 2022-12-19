Another major winter system in headed for the plains this week. We expect a number of headlines with this storm as listed below.

First, a small system is moving through Kansas and Iowa today. Be alert to some slick travel to our south.

This system will be a clipper that will bring a big drop in temperatures and a widespread wind/ blowing event to the upper plains and states to our east. This is a perfect set-up for a ground blizzard as fresh snow Wednesday will be very light and fluffy.

Our snow forecast right now starts on Wednesday and continues to our east on Thursday. We still have a number of factors to watch, most importantly the snow ratios with this storm. Over 4″ is very easy to forecast in the area circled in purple, but we could easily double the snow totals with “fluff factor” increasing the snow ratios. That’s also a big problem for blowing snow and ground blizzard considerations Thursday and Friday.

This wind chill forecast is some of the coldest air we’ve seen in recent years. Sioux Falls rarely gets to minus 40. When it reaches that level, it’s normally brief. This is a two day stretch of extreme wind chills across the region. This will create a dangerous situation considering the amount blowing and drifting snow we anticipate.

The raw wind forecast already shows plenty of wind gusts between 30-40 mph on Thursday. This may be underdone a bit. The winds are expected to be stronger in eastern and southeastern KELOLAND on Friday, with gusts over 50mph not out of the question.

Here are the details of the forecast.