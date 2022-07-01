As we go into the first few days of the month, a bit of an active weather pattern will begin to make itself know.

Beginning this evening, we’ll mention a daily chance for some showers and thunderstorms. This evening, for example, also holds a chance for strong to severe storms…with a “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather in western and southwestern KELOLAND.

Wind and hail are the main concerns tonight with any storm that comes along, so stay weather aware as we go into the night.

Just like tonight, Saturday will also feature a “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe storms in central and western KELOLAND. Again, wind and hail will be the main concerns with any storm that pops up and pushes East River as we head deeper into the night.

Sunday will feature yet another chance for strong to severe storms, but this also has the best potential to see more widespread coverage. For now, there is a blanket “Marginal Risk” for severe weather on Sunday.

Independence Day will also feature the chance for some storms, so keep an eye on this if you have any outdoor plans later in the day and into the night.

Shower and storm chances remain in place through the middle of the week. While there are no wash-outs in the forecast, you’ll want to keep this in mind if and when you head out.

We’ll try to quiet down as we go into the second half of next week. All the while, chances for near to above average temperatures win out as we go into next weekend.

Overnight lows tonight fall into the 50s and low 60s.

Highs on Saturday climb into the mid to upper 80s in many areas. A few low 90s are possible out west.

Sunday’s highs climb a bit higher to either side of 90 in many areas.

Highs hover in the upper 80s to low 90s through the second half of the week.