SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a warm day across KELOLAND, but not quite as warm as yesterday. If we compare temperatures to yesterday, a majority of KELOLAND is 10° to 17° cooler than the same time.

As of 3:45 PM

That isn’t saying much because KELOLAND is still above normal temperature wise. We didn’t see many clouds through the day. There has been a north breeze which helped hold the temperatures down slightly.

As of 3:45 PM

The winds will die down as we head into tonight. More clouds start filling in west to east overnight and closer to the morning. Low temperatures are going to be in the mid 30s to mid 40s across KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will bring in a stronger south breeze. We will keep the clouds around for your Sunday. High temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 60s in eastern KELOLAND, and upper 60s in central and western South Dakota. Southeastern KELOLAND could see a few light evening rain showers that will quickly move through the area.

The warmer air will move into eastern KELOLAND Monday due to the south breeze. Western and central South Dakota will be cooler due to the winds switching around to be from the north. High temperatures will still be at or above normal in the 60s to low 70s. There are chances for rain showers as we head into Monday.

There are daily chances of light rain showers through the work week and next Saturday. Thursday picks up a stronger wind. As this system moves through it brings with it much cooler air. By the end of the work week and into next weekend the highs are going to fall into the 40s which is well below normal.