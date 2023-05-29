SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we did see a few showers in a few places this morning, much of Memorial Day has been mainly quiet.

Later this evening, that may change as we keep an eye on the potential to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms develop over the region. Some of these storms may be strong to severe.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for much of KELOLAND, with a “Slight Risk” toward Gregory and Charles Mix Counties.

Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that pops up. If you have any outdoor plans this evening, please be sure to keep an eye on the skies and have your StormTracker App ready to go as well.

Overnight lows gradually fall into the 50s and low 60s across much of the region.

Tuesday may end up being a mainly dry day for portions of the region, but not everyone will be so lucky. We do still have the chance to see some showers and storms in southeastern and western portions of KELOLAND.

With that said, though, we’ll have highs in the mid to upper 80s in many areas.

Chances increase a bit for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, so areas that remained mainly dry on Tuesday will have another chance. Still, coverage will be spotty.

Highs hold in the mid to upper 80s across much of KELOLAND with low 80s to the west.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase as we head into Thursday and Friday, with both days featuring the best overall chances to see rain. The unsettled pattern lingers into the weekend as well, with scattered thunderstorms possible on both days.

We’ll even kick off the new work week on an unsettled note as thunderstorm chances don’t really let up.

While we do have a daily chance for unsettled weather, total rain amounts won’t be too high due to the scattered nature of these storms. While there will be localized higher amounts where storms set up shop, it won’t be a widespread soaking of rain for KELOLAND.