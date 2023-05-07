Much of the day has been pretty quiet beyond some morning rain to the southeast and several areas of dense fog. Both gave way to a pretty mild day.

We’re going to continue to keep an eye on the skies as we head into the evening and the first part of the night, as there is a chance for some pop-up showers and a few storms as well. A few of these storms may become strong to severe.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place, but it’s in two places. The first area is to the northwest, while the second area is southeast of Sioux Falls. An “Enhanced Risk” is in place toward I-80 from Des Moines to Omaha and a “Slight Risk” extends as far north as Sioux City, IA.

Wind and hail are the main concerns once more, but an isolated tornado risk is also present. Stay weather aware through the weekend and have your KELOLAND Weather App ready to go.

Overnight lows fall into the 40s to near 50 degrees…the latter more likely southeast of Sioux Falls.

Scattered showers and a few storms are possible to kick off the new work and school week, though coverage won’t be widespread…not yet at least.

Highs peak in the 60s to the north and west, with 70s to the south and east.

Going through the rest of the week, each day holds a chance for showers and storms…with some days holding a better chance than others.

Tuesday and Wednesday both hold a spotty chance for unsettled weather in a similar manner to Monday. Out west, chances will be a bit higher on Wednesday with the development of our next system. Regardless, you’ll want to keep an eye on the skies if you have any outdoor plans.

Highs on Tuesday hold mainly in the 70s.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for portions of western and central KELOLAND on Tuesday.

Right now, Thursday and Friday hold the best overall chance for showers and storms. While the severe threat is a little hazy this far out, it’s still a good idea to keep an eye on the late week outlook for updates on your chances to see some unsettled weather.

The take home message is this: If you have any outdoor plans this week, have your indoor back-up plans at the ready.