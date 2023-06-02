It’s shaping up to be another hot day in much of eastern and central KELOLAND. The high was 93 yesterday in Aberdeen and we’ll close to that again today.

The rains have been spotty around the region too. You can see the spots of green on the map below, where local totals over .50″ were found.

The next couple of maps show some sample numbers around KELOLAND.

Again, it’s the “hit and miss” pattern that we becoming very familiar with in the northern plains.

The radar trend is starting dry this morning, but we’ll see scattered cells developing once again during the peak heating of the day.

The lack of rain is sending the river level lower in Sioux Falls.

We are also way down on severe weather reports so far this spring.

Futurecast hint at a few more mid afternoon storms around Sioux Falls. We’ll see if that trends proves helpful for a few more folks looking for some moisture. Expect a repeat of the same pattern tomorrow.

The big blocking pattern in the forecast shifts around the northern plains next week, but are still lacking widespread rain in eastern KELOLAND.

The 6-10 day forecast remains above normal for temperatures in our area.

The next 30 days is looking drier than normal too in eastern SD, into Iowa.

Here are the details of the forecast.