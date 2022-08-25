Cooler temperatures for your Thursday afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s for most of KELOLAND. A few scattered showers are possible throughout the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures are cooler where we have been watching showers in the northwest corner of KELOLAND.

2PM

There is a marginal risk of severe weather for this evening. The main threats tonight are hail and wind. This risk covers most of western South Dakota. Storms have been moving through the area most of today and will linger into the overnight hours.

Lows in the 50s and 60s for the overnight hours. A chance of showers or possible thunderstorm linger into central and western South Dakota. Partly cloudy skies for those not under the showers with light east winds at 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow highs will reach the 80s in most of KELOLAND. There may be some mid to upper 70s in the northeast region of KELOLAND. Scattered showers in central and western South Dakota and into eastern KELOLAND.

High temperatures reach almost 90 for the weekend and cool to more seasonable into the next work week. Chance of showers continue into the first half of the weekend. Mostly clear skies into the middle of next week.