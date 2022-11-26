SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We are nearly 10° above average in Sioux Falls this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures have been in the 40s and 50s for your Saturday. We have stronger north to northwest winds that will linger into tonight.

4 PM

Tonights lows will drop to the low to mid 20s in KELOLAND. We will have a few clouds staying in our region throughout the overnight hours. We will also keep some of the wind around heading into the second half of the weekend.

Sunday will be slightly cooler than today but still above average. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s for a majority of KELOLAND, we could even see temperatures nearing 50° in a small portion of the region. Winds will lessen slightly from today and be from the south and west. Our skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Monday will be slightly cooler again. High temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s to start the work week. We will be mostly cloudy for the day as well. Winds pick up slightly out of the north and west heading into the week.

We are watching the chance for snow on Tuesday. This still may change before it reaches KELOLAND. As of this afternoon, snow chances are best in southern KELOLAND with a couple inches possible. We will continue watching the system as it nears.

The seven day forecast starts cooling down again. After the chance of snow on Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the 20s and low 30s for most of next week. Overnight lows will be in the teens through next week as well.