It’s been a record setting day in KELOLAND.

Many in central and eastern KELLAND have set records today with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Cooler air is on the way for tomorrow and for the weekend with a chance for light snow Friday night into Saturday morning.

The snow is coming in as an Alberta Clipper moves in from the northwest. These systems are notorious for light precipitation and strong winds…we’ll have both.

Tomorrow’s highs will be around 15 to 20 degrees cooler. Expect afternoon temperatures in the 40s with increasing westerly winds.

Light snow will develop late in the day in north central South Dakota and move southeast tomorrow night. Light snow will linger into Saturday morning for southeast KELOLAND.

As of now, many locations will receive less than an inch of snowfall, but we will have that chance for amounts over an inch in northeast KELOLAND. Of course, the Hills of western South Dakota will get more.

Once the snow leaves, we’ll return to dry conditions for Sunday and warming temperatures next week. Don’t be surprised to see numbers return to the 50s for highs late next week.