SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is another hot day across KELOLAND and humid in the southeast. We have a few clouds in northeastern KELOLAND, which are producing thundershowers as we head through the afternoon. Winds are staying light as we go through the day.

As of 2 PM

If we combine the heat and humidity it gives us the heat index, or what the air feels like. There are several numbers over 100, including Sioux Falls with a heat index at 109.

As of 2 PM

Due to those numbers, there is a Heat Advisory, in orange, and an Excessive Heat Warning, in pink. The heat index numbers could reach 100 to 110 in these areas. The heat headlines expire this evening.

Also for this evening there is a risk of severe weather in southwestern South Dakota. Wind and hail are the main threats for this evening.

For tonight, we will remain muggy and warm. Overnight lows will drop to the 60s to low 70s. Winds will stay light. Skies will stay partly to mostly clear. There is a chance of overnight rain and thunderstorms in western South Dakota.

For the day tomorrow, eastern KELOLAND could see a few morning rain and thundershowers move through. These chances linger in northeastern KELOLAND through the early afternoon. Starting tomorrow evening, after sunset, western South Dakota could see a few passing thunderstorms. High temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid-80s to mid-90s. Winds will be from the northeast bringing cooler and drier air.

There is widespread marginal risk of severe weather tomorrow. The main threats will be hail and strong winds.

Saturday could start stormy in western and central KELOLAND. These storms will move to the east. High temperatures will be much closer to normal with numbers in the 80s. Winds will be light from the east.

On Saturday there is a marginal risk of severe weather in western and south-central South Dakota. Hail and strong winds will be the main threats.

This weekend the temperatures are going to be much closer to normal. There is a slight warm up through Wednesday but temps will fall by the end of the week. Central and western KELOLAND have daily chances of rain and thunderstorms in the 7-day forecast. This does not mean everyone will get everything, it means there’s a chance of scattered storms in the area.