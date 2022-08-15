SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Our weather pattern is experiencing an abrupt change. Last week was hot; this week will be significantly cooler. Today we have partial sunshine in northern and western South Dakota, but thick cloud cover over Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND with rain showers streaming in from northern Nebraska. Heaviest rainfall is expected south of I-90, with some two inch plus amounts possible along both sides of the lower Missouri River. Coincidentally, that is where the most extreme drought conditions have persisted this summer.

Today’s temperatures are cooler than normal under the cloud cover, only in the 60s to mid 70s. Western South Dakota should finish the day in the 80s.

2PM

Tonight the rain showers exit to the east, while skies will clear out from west to east. It will be a cool night, in the upper 50s to low 60s, with a gentle breeze.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, but temperatures will remain cooler than normal. With a light southerly breeze, we’ll only reach the upper 70s to around 80 East River. Western and central South Dakota will be in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday will be a little warmer with mostly sunny skies. There will only be a gentle south breeze, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s, the warmer temps found in western South Dakota.

We have another weak system pushing through on Thursday and Friday, so we could have more rain showers those two days – but rainfall amounts look very limited, a few tenths of an inch. Otherwise we’ll have the low to mid 80s on Thursday, cooling to the mid 70s to low 80s on Friday.

The weekend looks dry and pleasant, almost autumn-like. Saturday will bring the mid to upper 70s East River, and the low 80s in the west. Sunday will be partly cloudy again, with the low 80s East River and the mid 80s in the west – near-normal for this time of year.

Next week looks like an early dose of autumn. Rainfall chances look low, at least for the first half of the week. But the pattern we have settling in looks like it will keep temperatures near-normal (low 80s East River) through almost the end of August.