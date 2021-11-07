Cooler Week Ahead; Watching the Midweek Outlook – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, November 7

Where we were able to break into more sunshine, temperatures surged well above average. Elsewhere, we did at least get into the 60s…but it could’ve been warmer.

Some showers build into western KELOLAND overnight, while East River locations stay dry and mainly quiet. Lows fall into the 30s across much of the area with a few low 40s to the southeast.

Temperatures back off a bit as we start the next work and school week following the passage of a weak boundary. We’ll fall in to the 50s across much of the region on Monday with some 40s in western KELOLAND.

We’ll also see some more rain move into the region during this time. A few showers may try to move eastward, but much of our East River locations should stay dry…especially further south and east.

We’re mainly dry on Tuesday, though an isolated shower may try to crash the party along and south of I-90 in the morning and early afternoon. Highs continue to slip backward into the low/mid 50s.

As temperatures continue to slip through the rest of the week, we’ll watch the midweek outlook specifically for another chance at some unsettled weather. This time, it’s for everyone.

This low starts as mainly rain on Wednesday into Wednesday night before chillier air comes along on the back edge of this low. This sets the stage for a chance to see some snow mix into the equation before a few snow showers try to hang tough East River on Friday.

There’s still a good amount of spread in the mid to late-week outlook, so keep an eye out for updates as we go into the work week.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, near to below average temperatures are expected to stick around at first before trying to recover by the start of the next work week…especially to the west.